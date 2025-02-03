You can free up 7 GB of storage on your iPhone — how to turn off Apple Intelligence

iPhone with Apple Intelligence mode activated. Photo: Unsplash

With the release of iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, and macOS 15.3, Apple has enabled a new feature called Apple Intelligence by default on compatible devices. This artificial intelligence system adds features such as message summarization, image generation, and improved Siri interaction. At the same time, it takes up a significant amount of the device's memory.

Gizmochina explains how to disable these features and free up iPhone memory.

How to turn off Apple Intelligence and free up memory

For users with limited disk space or who do not use AI, Apple has provided an option to completely disable Apple Intelligence. This will delete the local AI models and free up the space they occupy.

To disable Apple Intelligence, you need to:

open Settings on iPhone or iPad (or System Preferences on Mac);

go to the Apple Intelligence & Siri section;

turn off Apple Intelligence and confirm the action.

Some features, such as writing tools, Genmoji, and Image Playground, will no longer be available. However, some features, such as Clean Up in the Photos app, may remain active.

This feature is only supported on devices with the latest hardware, including iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16, and Macs and iPads with M-Series chips. In addition, to use Apple Intelligence in iOS 18.2, you must actively acknowledge access to AI tools.

For those who don't want to completely disable Apple Intelligence, Apple provides the ability to selectively disable certain features in preferences. For example, you can turn off message summarization in notifications or texting tools while keeping other AI features active.

