Apple integrates Starlink into iPhone — who gets access to satellite communications

iPhone in the hand. Photo: Unsplash

Apple has partnered with SpaceX and T-Mobile US to integrate support for the Starlink satellite network into its smartphones. This will provide users with an alternative way to communicate in places where there is no mobile phone coverage.

This was reported by a well-known insider Mark Gurman via Bloomberg.

Who can use the Starlink satellite connection on the iPhone?

According to sources, the companies have already tested the iPhone with SpaceX's Starlink technology. The latest iOS 18.3 software update, released on Monday 27 January, includes support for Starlink.

Previously, T-Mobile noted that Starlink would only be available on Samsung smartphones such as the Galaxy Z Fold and S24. Apple already offers users the ability to send messages and call emergency services via Globalstar Inc.'s satellite service.

T-Mobile has launched an early beta test of the Starlink service with a small number of iPhone users. They received an SMS notification.

"You have become a participant in the T-Mobile Starlink beta test. You can now send text messages via satellite from anywhere. To access the feature, update your iOS to version 18.3," ithe message says.

iPhone testers have a new setting to enable satellite communications.

Apple has so far declined to comment, while T-Mobile has confirmed that the test will start with "optimised smartphones" and later expand to most modern devices. In addition to the iPhone, the beta programme is also open to some Android 15 users.

It is interesting to note that back in 2022, when Apple announced its collaboration with Globalstar, Elon Musk noted on the X social network that he was in "promising discussions" about integrating Starlink into Apple products.

How does Starlink work on the iPhone?

When the iPhone is out of cellular coverage, Starlink-enabled devices will automatically connect to SpaceX's satellites. Users will be able to switch between Globalstar and Starlink services via a dedicated menu.

Initially, the service will only support text messaging, but SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to add data and voice calls. The feature is currently only available in the US, while Globalstar operates in several countries.

Unlike Apple's Globalstar, which requires a smartphone to be pointed at the satellite, Starlink will work automatically — even when the phone is in the user's pocket.

Both technologies are designed for use in areas with no mobile coverage, such as remote areas or when hiking. If there is an operator's network nearby, satellite communication will be unavailable.

