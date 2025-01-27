Apple is considering integrating tiny cameras into AirPods - what is known

Apple's AirPods Pro. Photo: Unsplash

Apple continues to explore the idea of creating AirPods with built-in cameras. In his Power On newsletter, insider Mark Gurman briefly mentioned the possibility of integrating cameras into future AirPods. However, he did not specify what these cameras might be used for.

This was reported by MacRumors.

What is known about the cameras in AirPods

It is anticipated that these tiny cameras will not be intended for taking photos but will serve as infrared sensors.

In June 2024, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo noted that the company plans to begin mass production of new AirPods with infrared cameras by 2026. According to him, these sensors will resemble the Face ID receiver in the iPhone.

Kuo also mentioned that future AirPods equipped with such cameras would enhance spatial audio for Apple’s Vision Pro AR headset. For instance, while watching videos with the headset and using these earbuds, turning your head in a specific direction would emphasize sound from the corresponding source, improving the audio effect.

Infrared cameras could potentially also enable "air gesture control", allowing the device to interact with hand movements. If the projected timeline for mass production in 2026 is met, the new AirPods with infrared cameras could hit the market in 2026 or 2027.

