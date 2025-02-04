China will send the robot to the dark side of the Moon in 2026 — what it will look for

Illustrative image of astronauts on the Moon. Photo: Unsplash

China is preparing for a new mission as part of its ambitious space program — in 2026, the country will send the flying robot detector to the Moon to search for frozen water. It will be deployed near the South Pole as part of the Chang’e-7 mission, which should bring China closer to landing astronauts on the Earth’s satellite over the next five years.

CNN Science reported it.

Why China’s mission to the Moon is important

The discovery of water on the Moon is not new — the Chinese scientists previously found traces of it in soil samples delivered by the Chang’e 5 mission. NASA and Indian spacecraft have also recorded the presence of water on the satellite’s surface. However, the researchers believe that only ice layers that can be preserved in deep craters on the back of the Moon can provide resources for future missions.

According to Wu Weizhen, the Chief Designer of China’s lunar exploration program, scientists suggest the presence of water in deep caves at the south pole. He noted that the robot detector will conduct on-site research on some of these formations.

The Chang’e-7 mission will be one of the largest in the history of the Chinese space program. It will include an orbiter, the lander, the lunar rover, and the flying robot.

According to Chinese experts, the robot will be able to bend its legs and land like a human jump. It will perform at least three jumps from illuminated areas to shaded craters to analyze and establish the exact location, quantity, and distribution of ice.

Studies show that ice deposits on the Moon are located in the darkest and coldest areas where sunlight never penetrates due to the tilt of the satellite’s axis. The temperature in these places can drop to -157°C.

According to Tan Yuhua, the Deputy Chief Designer of the mission, these extreme conditions will be a serious challenge for the robotic vehicle.

