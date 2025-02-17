Apple may unveil AirPods Pro 3 by the end of the year — what are the prices and specifications

Apple AirPods Pro wireless headphones. Photo: Unsplash

The original AirPods Pro were released on October 30, 2019. In 2022, the first update was released, bringing improved sound quality, better Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and the Find My feature. In 2023, there was a minor update — Apple ditched the Lightning port in favor of USB-C and added lossless audio for Vision Pro users. Now, after almost a three-year pause, we are waiting for a real successor — AirPods Pro 3, which is likely to be a major update.

Apple Insider writes about it.

AirPods Pro 3 may get a new design

Firstly, AirPods Pro 3 will get an updated design. Both the case and the headphones themselves will be redesigned. It is expected that they will not only have a new look but also receive updates to support new features.

Little is known about the design details, but there are a few confident assumptions. The stems will remain. Earlier, there were rumors about a model without stems, but Apple is likely to keep this element, as the stems have become a symbol of AirPods. In addition, they are convenient for controlling the headphones via Force Stems. Reducing the size may make it harder to control, as it was with other wireless headphones that use different gestures.

The case is also likely to become smaller. Apple has already reduced the size of the case in the AirPods 4, so we can expect the same in the Pro version. However, there are concerns that reducing the size of the case may lead to a loss of MagSafe and Qi2 support.

AirPods Pro 3 will have improved performance

AirPods Pro 3 will likely be equipped with a new H3 chip, which will be the successor to the current H2. This chip is responsible for sound processing, motion tracking, ANC, and hearing protection, as well as wireless signals. The new chip will improve all these functions.

In addition, rumors point to improved battery life thanks to the more efficient H3 chip. However, there is a possibility that Apple may reduce the size of the battery to make room for other sensors or change the design of the case.

What other new features will appear in AirPods Pro 3

Rumors also suggest that AirPods Pro 3 may get heart rate monitoring. With the introduction of this feature in Powerbeats Pro 2, this becomes more likely. It will be especially useful during intense workouts, where the accuracy of heart rate measurement via Apple Watch decreases due to user movements.

There is also speculation about the addition of wearable body temperature monitoring, which may be more accurate than Apple Watch measurements when you’re sleeping.

In addition, the new chip will improve sound quality and ANC. If the ANC in AirPods Pro 2 was twice as good as the original version, the new update is likely to be significant.

AirPods Pro 3 will likely be unveiled at Apple’s autumn event in September 2025. If the price remains unchanged, it will be USD 249, the same as the previous model.

