How to quickly delete all old screenshots using commands on iPhone — guide

iPhone smartphone in hands. Photo: Unsplash

Most of us take dozens of screenshots that may become unnecessary over time. Deleting hundreds of them manually can be tedious, so you can create a special command for your iPhone to clean them up almost instantly.

MakeUseOf explains how.

How to use the Commands application to delete all screenshots at once

Using commands can be a bit tricky, especially if you haven’t worked with them before. However, once you understand how it works, a whole new world of automation opens up. One of the commands allows you to easily delete screenshots without having to manually find them in the Photos application. This is a huge time saver.

To create a command that allows you to quickly delete screenshots:

Open the Commands application on your iPhone. If you can’t find it, download it from the App Store.

In the application, click the "+" icon in the upper right corner.

In the actions menu, scroll down and select Photos — Find Photos.

Tap the "Add filter" option, select "Album", and choose "Screenshot".

Now look for Delete Photos in the action field and select it.

Give the command a name, such as Delete Screenshots, and click Done in the upper right corner.

Once set up, you can run this command at any time to delete all your screenshots. You can do this once a month, but it depends on how often and how many screenshots you take.

You can quickly run any command by adding it to your home screen or asking Siri to run it by saying, "Hi Siri, run Delete Screenshots".

Set up permissions for the Commands application for mass deletion

By default, the Commands application on iPhone cannot mass delete or share content. Therefore, if you have hundreds or even thousands of screenshots, running a command may result in an error.

Fortunately, there’s a simple solution. All you need to do is give the Commands application the necessary permissions to delete content in bulk.

Open the Settings application on your iPhone and scroll down to Programs.

Find Commands in the list and tap on it.

Tap "Advanced" and enable "Allow large amounts of data to be deleted".

Now, with the settings configured, you can delete all old screenshots with just one tap. Since some iPhones only have 128GB of storage, this will help you manage it efficiently, freeing up large amounts of storage by deleting old screenshots.

As a reminder, fake iPhones are common on the market. To avoid getting a fake, you should check the quality of the packaging, serial number, and IMEI.

We also wrote about whether you should restart your smartphone every day.