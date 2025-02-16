Secret USSD codes for iPhone — how to get more information about your smartphone

Smartphone iPhone in hand. Photo: Unsplash

Most iPhone users are unaware of the existence of special USSD codes that can help you get useful information about your device, check your balance, hide your number, or even improve your connection. These codes are used by developers and technicians to diagnose smartphones, but they can also be used in everyday life.

MakeUseOf writes about the most interesting secret codes for iPhone that are worth trying.

Hide Caller ID

The Code is *67 (phone number).

If you want to make an anonymous call, enter *67 before the recipient’s number. The recipient’s screen will display "Unknown", "Private", or "No Caller ID".

To always display your number, use *82 before the number.

Check Cellular Balance

Postpaid numbers — *225#.

Prepaid numbers — *777#.

These codes allow you to check your account balance without using the operator’s application.

Enable or Disable Call Waiting Status

Check the status — *#43#.

Enable — *43#.

Disable — #43#.

Call waiting allows you to receive a second call even if you are already on a call.

Check Your iPhone’s IMEI number

The Code is *#06#.

IMEI is a unique device identifier. It can be used to find a lost phone or to block the device by the operator in case of theft.

Call Barring

Check the status — *#33#.

Enable — 33(PIN)#.

Disable — #33*(PIN)#.

This feature allows you to bar incoming or outgoing calls without activating Airplane mode.

Check Missed Calls

The Code is #61#.

If your phone was switched off or out of the network, you can use this code to check who called you.

Forward Calls

Enable — 21(phone number)#.

Check status — *#21#.

If you want to forward calls to another number, just enter this code.

Check Legal and Regulatory Details

The Code is *#07#.

This Code opens a menu with licenses, warranties, and other legal information about iPhone.

Check Call Line Presentation

The Code is *#30#.

If the other party does not see your number, this code will help you check the status of the Call Line Presentation feature.

Check Your iPhone’s Signal

The Code is 3001#12345#.

This Code opens the Field Test Mode, where you can view the signal strength. It is important to know that:

-50 dB to -60 dB — excellent signal;

-70 dB to -90 dB — average signal;

-100 dB and more — weak signal.

These secret codes will help you extend your iPhone’s capabilities without additional apps. However, be careful — not all changes can be easily undone, and some actions may require contacting your operator.

As a reminder, iPhone fakes are becoming more common on the market, especially as the holidays approach. Knowing what to check when buying a new smartphone can help you avoid the chances of coming across a fraudulent device.

We also wrote that users who are worried about their privacy on the iPhone can protect themselves. There are several ways to maintain your privacy and protect yourself from fraudsters.