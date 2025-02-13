How to tell a real iPhone from a fake — Ways to check yours

An iPhone and its box with accessories on a table. Photo: Unsplash

Fake iPhones are on the rise, especially around holidays like Valentine's Day, so it's important to check the packaging, serial number, IMEI, and build quality. Buying from an authorized retailer usually guarantees the authenticity of the device, but sometimes you can still come across a fake.

The Times of India writes about how to verify the authenticity of an iPhone.

How to check if your iPhone is original

Check the packaging and accessories

Apple is known for its impeccable packaging. You should pay attention to the following:

Box quality — original iPhone boxes are sturdy, with high-quality images and accurate text. Fake boxes often have poor printing quality or the packaging is falling apart;

Accessories — original accessories, such as charging cables, meet Apple standards. Counterfeits may be lighter, poorly made, or lack the "Designed by Apple" label.

Compare the packaging and accessories with the original product, if you have one.

Check the serial number and IMEI

Every iPhone has a unique serial number and IMEI that can verify its authenticity:

Find your serial number — Go to Settings — General — About to find your serial number;

Check on Apple's website — enter the serial number on Apple's coverage verification page to see the device model, warranty status, and other details;

Check the IMEI — dial *#06# on your iPhone to see the IMEI number. Cross-check it with the IMEI on the SIM card box and tray. All numbers should match. If the numbers don't match or the Apple website displays an error, it's probably a counterfeit product.

Check out the build quality

Apple products are known for their premium build quality. Use these checks:

Feel and finish — A real iPhone feels solid, with no gaps or loose parts. The buttons should be easy to press, and the Apple logo on the back should be precisely aligned and smooth;

Design — check the screen size, weight, and thickness. They should match the specifications of the model you purchased;

SIM card tray — remove the SIM card tray and check for visible defects. Counterfeit models often have rough edges or defects.

You can use a magnifying glass to get a closer look at logos and manufacturing details.

Check the software and iOS-specific features

Oddly enough, one of the easiest ways to spot a fake is to check the software. Genuine iPhones run the iOS operating system. You can check the software version by going to Settings — General — Software Update to make sure it's genuine iOS.

Counterfeiters have learned to disguise Android as iOS. They use an interface similar to Apple's system. However, they often forget that the iPhone supports features that Android devices do not. For example, Siri can be activated by saying "Hello, Siri" or by pressing and holding the power button. If the voice assistant does not activate, it is likely that the device is fake.

