How often do you need to restart your phone — Tips for iOS and Android

Many users believe that restarting their smartphone regularly improves performance, reduces crashes, and even extends battery life. In particular, some manufacturers, such as Samsung, recommend setting up an automatic daily restart, according to T4.

Should you restart your smartphone every day

Modern Android and iOS operating systems are optimized for continuous operation, clearing the cache and shutting down unnecessary background processes. Therefore, a constant reboot is not necessary. However, there are several situations where a restart can be useful:

Your phone freezes and stops responding;

Apps run with errors or crash immediately after launching;

The device has become noticeably slower — apps take a long time to open, animations freeze;

The battery drains quickly for no apparent reason;

Wi-Fi or Bluetooth is unstable, the device will not connect to the network or accessories.

In such cases, a simple reboot can help solve the problem without complicated manipulations.

What is the point of automatic restart?

Automatic restart can be especially useful for older smartphones or devices with budget specifications that accumulate extra files over time that can affect performance.

This feature is also useful for older people who may not always be able to solve technical problems on their own. By setting up an automatic restart once a week, you can avoid many malfunctions.

How to set up automatic reboot on Android

On most Android smartphones, this feature is available through the settings:

Open Settings;

Go to the Device maintenance or Device care section;

Find the Automatic reboot option and turn it on;

Set a schedule (for example, once a week at night).

On Samsung smartphones, this option is available in the Optimization section. If your device doesn't have this feature, you can use special apps to automatically restart.

How to set up automatic reboot on iPhone

Apple doesn't offer a built-in feature for automatic rebooting, but you can set it up through the Commands app:

Open the Shortcuts;

Go to the My Quick Commands tab and press "+";

Enter "Turn off" in the search and change the action to Restart;

Save the command;

Go to the Automation tab and create a new rule;

Select Time of day, set the restart time and days of the week;

In the My Quick Commands section, select the command you created;

Turn on Immediate Restart to have iPhone restart at a specified time.

If your smartphone is running steadily, you don't need to reboot it every day.

