Where not to put a Wi-Fi router — 5 places that degrade the signal

A Wi-Fi router is an essential piece of equipment in the modern home, but its location can significantly affect the quality of the signal. A poor choice of location can lead to dead spots, interference in the connection and even overheating of the device.

Where not to install your router

Bedroom

Despite the minimal radiation, constant exposure to Wi-Fi can have an uncertain effect on the body. The long-term effects have not been adequately studied, so it is best to avoid placing a router in the bedroom.

Near radiators and in poorly ventilated areas

The router may overheat, which can affect its performance. High temperatures affect signal stability and equipment lifetime.

Near your TV, microwave, and desktop computer

These devices can create electromagnetic interference that can degrade Wi-Fi signal quality. This can make the connection unstable, especially when watching videos or playing online games.

Kitchen

In addition to the fact that the microwave oven can interfere with the signal, the kitchen is usually at the edge of the house. This means that Wi-Fi will spread unevenly, creating dead spots.

Behind concrete walls

Concrete and other dense materials significantly weaken the signal, so avoid placing the router in enclosed niches or behind thick partitions.

Proper router placement

The best solution is to place the antenna in the central part of the house, about 1.5 meters (5 feet) high, and set it up correctly. This will help ensure even coverage and a stable connection in all rooms.

By the way, there is no point in turning off the router at night, but it is recommended to reboot it once a month for stable operation.

Many people think of a Wi-Fi router as just a device for connecting to the Internet. However, it has a much broader functionality that can make your experience more convenient and secure.

