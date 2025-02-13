Don't tell this to ChatGPT — 7 risky topics to avoid with AI

ChatGPT on the screen. Photo: Pexels

Experts warn users not to put too much trust in chatbots, especially when it comes to sensitive information. In particular, you shouldn't use AI to get medical advice or share personal and financial information.

The Times of India writes about what you should never tell or ask ChatGPT.

Things you should never tell chatbots

Personal information

Do not give artificial intelligence your name, address, phone number, or email address. While they may help with some requests, they can also be used to identify and track your activity.

Financial information

Any financial information should be prohibited. This includes credit card numbers, account numbers, and insurance numbers. Leaks can allow fraudsters to obtain this information and use it to steal money or identity.

Passwords

Chatbots are configured to appear friendly when communicating with users. Even if it seems trustworthy, don't give it your account passwords, as this information can fall into the hands of fraudsters.

Personal secrets

As much as we would like to, ChatGPT is not, or is not yet, a person and therefore cannot guarantee the confidentiality of your confessions. Remember that anything you type can potentially be stored and used in the future.

Medical information and advice

Sometimes artificial intelligence can provide advice or at least guide the user's actions, but you should not completely rely on it in matters of health. The neural network is not a doctor, so don't give it information about your health, health insurance, or test results.

Explicit content

Sending such content to artificial intelligence for evaluation is everyone's business, but most chatbots still have filters for such requests. It is worth remembering that there is a rule that the Internet "forgets nothing", so any information, even if deleted, may remain somewhere.

Anything you don't want to make public

Always remember that there is a risk that any information you enter may be stored, shared with others, or used in the future. In this case, never post information on the Internet that you would not want to be made public.

As a reminder, OpenAI announced its intentions to develop language models and make changes to its product line. The company is trying to make interaction with AI easier and clearer by eliminating the difficulties associated with model selection.

We also wrote that OpenAI has added a new feature called Deep Research to ChatGPT. It is designed to conduct deep research, allowing Artificial Intelligence to work autonomously and divide research into many stages.