Google tests AI to determine age — what will it change for users

The Google search engine on a smartphone screen. Photo: Pexels

Google is starting to test age detection technology based on machine learning. It will allow the company to adapt content and services for underage users.

The Verge reported it.

How the user’s age will be determined

The algorithm will analyze user data, including websites visited, YouTube videos watched, and account age. If the system suspects that the user is under 18, Google will change the account settings and offer to verify the age with a selfie, bank card, or ID.

The existing security features will also be applied to minors, including SafeSearch to filter content in search and restrict access to YouTube videos. The company plans to expand the technology to other countries in the future.

The latest changes are driven by increased attention to children’s online safety. The US is currently considering draft laws, such as the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) and COPPA 2.0, aimed at protecting minors in the digital environment. The Kids Off Social Media Act (KOSMA) is also being discussed, which could restrict children’s access to social media.

Meanwhile, Meta is already using Artificial Intelligence to analyze user behavior and determine their age.

In addition, Google is preparing new features for parental control. Next week, they will be able to restrict calls and messages on their children’s phones and tablets during school hours. In March, an additional feature called Family Link will be available, which will allow parents to add and restrict their child’s contacts. Google also plans to allow parents to manage their children’s payment cards in Google Wallet.

As a reminder, you can create and set up an alias system in Gmail if your email address is out of date or you want to change it to a more professional one. This can greatly simplify the process by avoiding manual transfer of all subscriptions, accounts, and applications.

We also wrote that Google’s Chrome Canary Web Browser is testing a new feature with artificial intelligence. It will allow users’ passwords to be automatically changed if it is detected that they have been hacked or a data breach has occurred.