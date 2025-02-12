Chrome tests automatic change of cracked passwords using AI — How to try it out

Google Chrome app on a screen. Photo: Pexels

Google is testing a new automatic password change feature in Chrome Canary. If the browser detects that your password has been compromised due to a data breach, it will be able to offer to update it using artificial intelligence, Android Authority reports.

What is known about the new feature

X (Twitter) user Leopeva64 discovered a new option in the experimental version of Chrome Canary. An Automatic password change option has been added to the AI Innovations settings section. According to the description, Chrome will be able to detect password leaks and offer to change them automatically when you log in to a website. The new password will be generated and stored in Google Password Manager.

New feature with automatic password change in Google Chrome. Photo: @Leopeva64/x.com

The feature is currently only available in the Canary version of the browser, where Google is testing the innovation before rolling it out more widely. According to Windows Report, to enable the feature, users can enable the Improved Password Change Service and Mark All Credentials as Compromised options, and then restart Chrome.

Chrome has been notifying users of compromised passwords and suggesting password changes for several years. However, the new feature will make the process more automated and convenient by using artificial intelligence.

This is another step in the large-scale integration of AI into the Chrome ecosystem. Previously, the browser has already received an intelligent search history and automatic tab grouping to improve the user experience.

