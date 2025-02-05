YouTube is testing new features for its users — what are the benefits?

The YouTube app logo on a smartphone. Photo: Unsplash

YouTube has started testing new features for Premium subscribers. One of the most interesting is the ability to watch videos at up to 4x speed. The company is also testing other experimental features that can improve the user experience.

This was reported by Androidcentral.

What are the new features for YouTube Premium subscribers?

A separate YouTube page has new features that Premium subscribers can test. Currently, YouTube allows you to change the playback speed between 0.25x and 2x. This is useful for those who want to view content faster or, conversely, slow it down when listening to podcasts, for example. Now, Premium users will be able to speed up the video even more — up to 4x. This feature is only available on Android and iOS mobile devices and is not yet supported on the web version. The trial will run until February 26.

Another test feature, Jump Ahead, allows you to quickly skip to important parts of a video. It is implemented through a special button that appears on the web version of YouTube. The feature will be tested for a limited time, ending February 5, after which the company will consider whether to make it permanent.

In addition, YouTube is testing other useful tools:

Improved sound quality — the ability to listen to music in high quality (256 kbps). This feature will be available to iOS and Android users by February 22;

Picture-in-Picture mode for YouTube Shorts — watch short videos in the background while switching between apps.(iOS only);

Shorts Smart Download — automatically saves short videos for offline viewing (iOS only).

These experimental features could make YouTube Premium even more compelling for users. However, it is not yet known which of these features will be tested and become part of the platform's permanent functionality.

Previously, we wrote that Apple is planning to integrate tiny infrared cameras into the next version of AirPods. Initially, they will be designed for gesture control, but the company has not provided any official information.

We also wrote that in 2025, the budget smartphone market is brimming with appealing options, making it increasingly challenging to pick the perfect device. Fortunately, several models strike a fine balance between price, performance, and design.