Useful features of a Wi-Fi router — functions worth trying

Connecting a cable to a Wi-Fi router. Photo: Freepik

Many people think of a Wi-Fi router as just a device for connecting to the Internet. However, it has a much broader functionality that can make your experience more convenient and secure.

GSMinfo explains what a modern router can do.

Which WiFi router features are rarely used?

Controlling network access

With a Wi-Fi router, you can control Internet access for connected devices. For example, if your child spends too much time online, you can easily restrict access for their tablet. The router also displays all connected devices, helping to identify unauthorised users.

Some models support the ability to block specific sites, which is useful for restricting access to social networking sites or online games. You can also use the parental control option to block adult content.

Guest network

If you don't want to share your Wi-Fi password with every guest, you can enable a guest network. This allows visitors to use the Internet, but without access to your home devices on the local network. This greatly increases security.

Prioritize traffic

The Quality of Service (QoS) feature helps share the Internet channel between devices. For example, if someone is downloading a large file, it can slow down video calls or online games. QoS lets you prioritise certain devices or applications.

Monitor traffic

Modern routers provide statistics on the Internet usage of each connected device. This is useful for identifying devices that consume excessive amounts of data or even for diagnosing malware.

Use your router as a file hub

If your router has a USB port, you can connect an external hard drive and use it to store files that can be accessed by all the devices on your network. This is useful for watching movies or sharing documents without the need for a separate server.

Extend your coverage area

The Signal Range Extender feature allows you to extend your Wi-Fi coverage by adding another router or access point. This is useful in large flats or houses where the standard signal may not be enough.

Update the firmware

Router firmware is updated not only to add new features, but also to improve security. Modern models support automatic updates, eliminating the need for users to manually download files from the manufacturer's website.

Installing applications

More expensive routers support the installation of additional software. Applications allow you to create a home server or connect to cloud services. One such router manufacturer is Keenetic.

Some enthusiasts also create custom firmware, such as OpenWrt. This can greatly enhance the functionality of the device, but requires special knowledge to use.

Automatic restart

Like any device, a router needs to be rebooted periodically to clear its cache. Most models support automatic reboots — you can set a specific time and day of the week, such as every night or before you start work if you work remotely.

