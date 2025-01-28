Key phone or smartphone — what to choose for a child in 2025

A child with a phone in hands. Photo: Freepik

Ten years ago, it was quite difficult to imagine a child with a smartphone or other smart device. Today, however, the issue of choosing between key phones and smartphones for children is becoming quite relevant for their parents. On the one hand, they want to ensure the safety of their children, and on the other hand, they want to provide them with access to technology.

Novyny.LIVE tells you which device is best for your child in 2025.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of basic phones?

First of all, it is necessary to identify the advantages and disadvantages of basic phones. They are known as devices with a sturdy body and a simple interface. In addition, they have other advantages:

long battery life — due to their limited functionality, they can work for several days without recharging;

no Internet access — although a controversial benefit, it minimizes the risk of cyberbullying and access to unwanted content.

Nevertheless, if your child is already familiar with technology, there may be disadvantages:

limited functionality — the lack of modern applications and some features may make the child feel like a "black sheep" among peers, and some of the applications are necessary for learning process;

lack of GPS is a disadvantage for parents, as it makes difficult to track the child's location.

Given the above, you must ensure that restrictions benefit the child.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of smartphones?

While smartphones offer many more features, they also have advantages and disadvantages. The advantages include:

variety of functions — access to educational applications, opportunities for creativity and communication with peers;

GPS and parental controls — unlike key phones, parental controls can restrict access to inappropriate content, and the GPS module can always transmit information about the child's location.

There are not many disadvantages to smartphones, the main one being that they are much more expensive than basic alternatives. Also, smartphones provide access to games and social media, which can lead to poor academic performance or addiction, but parental controls can usually take care of this.

They are also more fragile and prone to damage, which can be a problem when you are a child. Therefore, when purchasing a smartphone, it is important to make sure that you have a quality case.

Which phone to buy — key phone or a smartphone?

As always, the final decision is up to the parents. Most of them opt for key phones and buy a smartwatch with GPS. This choice is perfectly acceptable when it comes to children of elementary or middle school age.

However, when it comes to older students, a smartphone may be needed not only for making calls. The gadget can be used for studying by downloading apps for learning English or math in preparation for exams.

As a reminder, most major manufacturers continue to launch key phones to the market. For children, the elderly, and those who are tired of smartphones, they can be an ideal choice.

We also wrote that constant interaction with smartphones can be tiring, even though they have become an integral part of our lives. An alternative is key phones, as they help you focus on specific actions and serve as a backup communication device.