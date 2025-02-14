Why you shouldn't use your phone on an airplane — Reasons and consequences

A girl with a phone on an airplane. Photo: Freepik

If you've ever been on an airplane, you know you should put your phone in airplane mode while you're on the plane. But most travelers have no idea why they need to do this.

Experts told Condé Nast Traveler why you should turn it on and what happens if you don't.

Why you need to use airplane mode

Airline representatives said the need to activate airplane mode on a smartphone is due to the fact that radio signals from cell phones can interfere with aircraft navigation systems during flight and landing.

However, there is another, non-technical reason why you will be asked to put your phones away during the flight.

"Aircraft crews would really like passengers to be attentive during the critical takeoff and landing phases. If everyone is talking on their cell phones, and they have an emergency to deal with, it can be difficult to get passengers' attention," said pilot Ross Sagun.

What happens if you don't turn on Airplane mode

At high altitudes, there is no cellular signal, but your phone is constantly searching for the nearest network to connect to. This can cause interference on the pilot's line.

"The best way a pilot explained it to me is that if you've ever left your phone on the speaker, you'll hear the speakers wheezing before it rings. That's what they'll hear in their headphones and the speakers on the onboard speaker system. And when you're flying, the last thing you need is unnecessary sounds when you're trying to concentrate," said former steward Bobby Laurie.

Passengers on board an airplane. Photo: Pixabay

However, if you forgot to activate the "airplane mode", don't worry too much. Fortunately, the risk of your smartphone causing a serious malfunction and crash is absolutely minimal.

"No, it's not the end of the world, the plane won't fall out of the sky or even damage the systems on board. However, it can damage the headsets. If you have an airplane with 70, 80, 150 people on board, and when the phones of at least 3 or 4 people start trying to connect with the radio tower for an incoming phone call, it sends out radio waves. There is a possibility that these radio waves may interfere with the radio waves of the headset used by the pilots," said one of the pilots.

The flight crew has no way of knowing which passengers have neglected Airplane Mode, but when the interference returns, the flight attendants have to remind everyone to turn it back on.

However, with the advent of 5G and specialized equipment, some airlines are already able to provide passengers with in-flight communications that don't interfere with pilots. Similar technologies have already been introduced on flights in the EU and UK. Wi-Fi is also available on many flights.

