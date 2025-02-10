Summer vacation in Italy — Why you should visit Polignano a Mare

The city of Polignano a Mare. Photo: Instagram.com/polignanoamare

If you're looking for the perfect destination for your next trip to Italy, look no further than Polignano a Mare. This picturesque town on the coast of the Valle d'Itria fascinates with its authenticity and natural beauty.

Polignano a Mare is an Italian pearl worth visiting

Located on the top of a 20-meter limestone cliff, the city is becoming more popular with travelers every year. It was founded in the 4th century BC and still retains its authentic atmosphere.

The center of the city is Vittorio Emanuele II Square, where you can find historical monuments, cozy cafes and expensive restaurants. Also in the center, tourists can visit the local cathedral.

One of the landmarks of Polignano a Mare is a monument in honor of the Italian singer Domenico Modugno, author of the hit song Volare, who was born here. The locals are very proud that the famous singer is their compatriot.

Beach lovers can enjoy the gentle Adriatic Sea at one of the most famous beaches in Lama Monakile. It stands out from the rest with its crystal clear water, pebbled bay and impressive cliffs.

For those who prefer active recreation, there are boat trips, excursions to the historical area and underwater discovery. One of the most popular activities in Polignano a Mare is diving from the cliffs into the sea.

The city is famous for its cuisine. As in all Italian seaside towns, you can enjoy delicious seafood dishes and try the legendary local ice cream.

