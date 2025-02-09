Where to go on Valentine’s Day alone — tips for women and men

Young girl with a balloon. Photo: Freepik

If you don’t have a partner for Valentine’s Day this year, there’s no reason to stay home and watch TV series. The holiday can be a great opportunity to take time for yourself and get cool emotions.

Novyny.LIVE tells you where to go alone on Valentine’s Day.

Where to spend Valentine’s Day alone

M. Hryshko Botanical Garden in Kyiv

This botanical garden is a real evergreen oasis with a square where you can enjoy the beauty of orchids, camellias, azaleas, and other exotic plants.

Walk through the Tunnel of Love in the Rivne region

This is a picturesque green arch created by nature itself. This atmospheric place can inspire you to new goals and ideas.

The Tunnel of Love. Photo: shotam.info

Excursion to Kamianets-Podilskyi

This city is shrouded in medieval architecture and history. Long walks through the ancient streets and a tour of the most famous fortress in the city can be an unforgettable adventure.

The fortress in Kamianets-Podilskyi. Photo: karpatium.com.ua

Holidays in the thermal pools of Kosyno in Zakarpattia

This is a huge recreation complex where you can relax in hot pools, vats, saunas, and other water activities. Spa treatments will help you recuperate and improve your mood.

