Interesting events in Europe for tourists — Where to go in 2025

Every year, countries attract tourists not only with picturesque locations, but also with remarkable events. Some of them happen only once a year and can be a great reason to plan a trip.

Battle of the Oranges — Ivrea, Italy

The traditional carnival of the city of Ivrea will surprise you with its spectacularity and a real battle of the oranges. Since 1808, the locals have kept the tradition alive by organizing one of the most colorful carnivals in Italy. You can join one of the teams in the battle of the oranges for free, and the cost of a ticket in the stands starts at 15 euros.

The dates are March 1-4.

Tulip Park — Amsterdam, the Netherlands

One of the most popular parks in the Netherlands opens its doors again. People from all over the world come to Amsterdam to see the incredible beauty of flowers — different varieties of tulips, unusual colors and impressive arrangements. The ticket price for an adult is 20.5 euros, for children — 9 euros (under 3 years old are free).

The dates are from April 20 to May 11.

Biennale — Venice, Italy

One of the most famous art festivals in the world. Tourists can see the works of contemporary masters with their own eyes and enjoy the creative atmosphere in picturesque Venice. The early bird ticket price is 20 euros.

The dates are from May 10 to November 23.

Formula 1 Grand Prix — Monaco

This event will definitely give you an adrenaline rush and an unforgettable experience. "Formula 1 attracts not only sports fans and will definitely not leave you indifferent. Tickets start at 60 euros and go up to 1,500 euros.

The dates are May 23-25.

Sziget Festival — Budapest, Hungary

The annual music festival on the island gathers thousands of fans from all over the world. The festival is considered one of the largest in Europe and impresses guests with its scale. The ticket price starts from 189 euros.

The dates are August 6-11.

