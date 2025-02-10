Rome, Barcelona, Bali — Travel destinations to avoid in 2025

Map and compass. Photo: Freepik

Sometimes, places that were perfect for vacations can become uncomfortable or even dangerous for tourists. In 2025, travelers are advised to plan their trips more carefully to avoid disappointment.

Italy — Rome and Venice

Some of Italy's most famous cities are suffering from an overabundance of tourists. In Rome, this is partly due to the fact that 2025 is the Jubilee Year for Catholics, which means that the city will be full not only of tourists but also pilgrims.

The situation in Venice is no better, as the local authorities have introduced new restrictions for visitors, including paid admission and limits on the number of tourists. If you dream of quiet canals and the atmosphere of an ancient city, it is better to choose alternative Italian destinations such as Burrano or Treviso.

Indonesia — Bali

In recent years, the tropical island has become one of the most popular tourist destinations. However, due to the influx of people trying to "go with the flow" and enjoy a paradise vacation, Bali is facing serious environmental problems — the beaches are getting dirtier and the amount of garbage in the ocean is increasing. The Indonesian government is already planning to impose restrictions on tourists. Instead of Bali, you can consider alternatives such as Lombok or Flores.

Thailand — Phuket Island

A similar environmental problem has arisen on the island of Phuket. The popular Thai resort is suffering from overdevelopment and tourist chaos. If you are looking for a picturesque beach vacation, consider the island of Ko Lanta or the lesser known Ko Yao Noi.

Spain — Mallorca

The picturesque and cozy Mediterranean island has long been one of the most popular destinations. Last year, however, the number of tourists increased so much that the locals even went on strike. In addition, the prices on the island have become simply outrageous amidst such popularity. But don't be discouraged, because there's a charming island nearby, Menorca, which has its advantages, too.

Spain — Barcelona

For several years, residents of Barcelona have expressed their dissatisfaction with the influx of tourists who crowd the streets and drive up housing prices. In 2025, the city authorities continue to introduce measures to limit tourism, including a ban on short-term rentals in some areas. If you want to experience the real Spain, look to Valencia or Seville.

