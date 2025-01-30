Jeans everyone's wearing— an unexpected trend in 2025

Jeans. Photo: Freepik

Horseshoe jeans are named for their distinctive cut: a high-waisted fit with wide legs at the hips and knees that taper toward the ankles. This unique silhouette adds character, creates a dynamic look, and opens up endless styling possibilities. Thus, horseshoe jeans quickly became one of the main fashion trends of 2025.

Which jeans are trending this year?

Many brands have already launched their own versions of these jeans. Alaïa, for example, presented a navy blue version that looks elegant and is suitable for different occasions. And Blumarine has released a version that is lighter and more classic, with a slightly curved leg that tapers to the ankles.

Alaïa. Photo: Vogue

Blumarine. Photo: Vogue

These jeans are easy to incorporate into your everyday wardrobe. They go well with white t-shirts, blue shirts, knit tops and light sweaters. You can wear them with comfortable loafers, bright slingbacks, chunky sneakers, or even high-heeled boots — it all depends on your style and mood.

Jennifer Lopez has already tried this trend and shown how to beat it. She paired her horseshoe jeans with a neutral oversized sweater, suede boots and a stylish matching hat. This proves once again that these jeans are versatile: they can be worn for everyday wear as well as for more stylish, sophisticated looks.

J.Lo. Photo: Vogue

