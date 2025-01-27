Trendy skirts from the 2000s that are popular again this season

Girl in a skirt. Photo: Freepik

Cargo mini-skirts, asymmetrical models, and bubble skirts are making a comeback. These trends, which were popular in the noughties, are back with a modern twist. The main reason for their triumphant comeback is nostalgia for the style of the 2000s.

VOGUE has revealed which five stylish skirts you should definitely add to your wardrobe this autumn.

What skirts from the 2000s are conquering the fashion world

Cargo skirt

Cargo skirts, which once adorned the collections of Gucci, Miu Miu, and Alexander McQueen, are now back on top of the fashion scene. This is a versatile option for those who love comfort and style at the same time. For a modern look, combine this skirt with a light tee, metallic top, and high-heeled shoes.

Gucci, spring-summer 2001. Photo: Vogue

Low-slung miniskirts

These skirts are the perfect reminder of films like "From 13 to 30" and the Versace fashion shows of 2003. Choose bright models, like in the noughties, or try dark shades that will become the basis of your wardrobe. For example, a black miniskirt can be successfully combined with a satin blouse and Victorian boots.

Versace, spring-summer 2003. Photo: Vogue

Asymmetrical skirts

Asymmetrical models win the hearts of fashionistas with their ability to change the silhouette and add dynamics to the look. They look great with classic tops or even simple T-shirts. Add sandals or heels to the mix and you're ready to conquer the world.

Stella McCartney, spring-summer 2004. Photo: Vogue

Bubble skirts

These fluffy models are making a comeback on the catwalks thanks to brands like Miu Miu, Bally, and Jacquemus. They look fabulous and are perfect for romantic looks. We recommend choosing a neutral miniskirt and complementing it with a blouse with voluminous sleeves and metallic shoes.

Stella McCartney, spring-summer 2003. Photo: Vogue

Transparent skirts

Silk, tulle, or lace — "nude" skirts take us back to the zeroes. Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, and Versace made them catwalk icons back then.

Transparent skirt. Photo: Vogue

For a modern version, you can choose a grey mid-length skirt and combine it with a pastel-coloured blouse.

