Trendy hairstyles 2025 — popular again after many years

Woman with haircut. Photo: Freepik

Fashion updates don’t stop for a minute. Once-favorite hairstyles come back, like an old favorite song that sounds in a new way. What seemed forgotten yesterday becomes a trend today, and 2025 is no exception. Designers and stylists are once again inspired by past decades, giving a second life to classic looks.

Vogue France writes about it.

What forgotten haircuts are gaining popularity

The Rachel haircut

This iconic hairstyle worn by Jennifer Aniston in the TV series Friends is making a comeback. Cascading layers, voluminous ends — it looks natural and adds movement to the hair. It is ideal for those who want a stylish but unpretentious hairstyle for every day.

Rachel haircut. Photo from Instagram

XXL volume is a real luxury

The 90s cannot be without glamorous volume. Cindy Crawford and other supermodels created the effect of lush hair with curlers and raised roots. A little varnish and the hairstyle is ready for any occasion.

XXL volume. Photo from Instagram

Corrugated hair

The trend that reminds us of the youth of Britney Spears and Beyoncé. Corrugations add texture and volume, making the look more expressive. If you want a bit of naughtiness, this is the perfect choice.

Corrugation. Photo from Instagram

Deep bob

In the 2010s, Victoria Beckham set the fashion for the bob with elongated strands. It adds expressiveness to the face, looks stylish, and is suitable for both business meetings and informal outings.

Bob. Photo from Instagram

Zero-style bundle — simplicity that captivates

When everyone was striving for minimalism in the 2000s, an imperfect but stylish bundle appeared on the red carpet. Lightness, a bit of negligence — and the result is a flawless look that is becoming a hit again in 2025.

Bundle. Photo from Instagram

Bangs that make your look special

If the classic curtain bangs seem boring, you should take a closer look at the version with thin curled strands. Such bangs add charm to the face and emphasize the eyes.

Bangs. Photo from Instagram

Fashion is truly cyclical, and 2025 will be another proof of this. All those hairstyles from the past are back in vogue. It’s time to experiment and discover something new in old trends.

Earlier, we wrote about the new stylish haircut that all hairdressers recommend.

We also talked about the perfect haircut for those who want to look younger.