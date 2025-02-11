TOP-3 smartphones under 120 dollars with good cameras — The best models for Valentine's Day

A red heart between a smartphone and earphones. Photo: Freepik

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and if you haven't decided on a gift for your loved one yet, you might want to consider a smartphone. Modern devices are available in different price categories, and even for a relatively small amount of money you can find a device with good features.

Telegraf tells about three models, the cost of which doesn't exceed 120 USD.

Samsung Galaxy A06

This smartphone is equipped with a 6.71-inch IPS display with HD+ resolution. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, which ensures stable operation of most apps and games with low system requirements.

Prices and features of the Samsung Galaxy A06 smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

It has a 5000 mAh battery for long battery life. It has 128 GB of internal storage and 4 GB of RAM. The main camera is 50 MP and is capable of taking high-quality photos in good light.

Prices start at 97 USD.

Xiaomi Redmi A3

A model with a large 6.71-inch display powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 processor.

Prices and features of the Xiaomi Redmi A3 smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

The smartphone has a dual main camera of 8+0.3 megapixels for taking pictures in sufficient light. The 5000 mAh battery can provide a long operating time.

Prices start at 75 USD.

Nokia G22

A smartphone with a 6.52-inch screen that has a triple main camera:

50 megapixels (main sensor);

2 megapixels (depth sensor);

2 megapixels (macro).

The front camera is 8 megapixels.

Prices and features of the Nokia G22 smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

The model has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory. It is powered by the Unisoc T606 processor. It supports dual-SIM operation and image processing technologies provide vivid images even in low light.

Prices start from110 USD.

