What coat to buy for spring 2025 — the best options

Although it’s still cold outside, you can already feel the approach of spring. It’s time to update your wardrobe and get ready for warmer weather. Instead of heavy down jackets and fur coats, you should pay attention to an elegant half coat, which will be a great alternative to off-season outerwear. Thanks to its versatile cut, it goes well with different looks and suits any body type.

It should be noted that the main thing is to choose the right style and color.

Trendy styles of half coats in 2025

The most practical option is a model just below the hip. It will keep you warm in cool weather, but won’t weigh you down. At the same time, shorter options to the waist will also be in trend, especially when combined with high-waisted trousers or jeans.

A fashionable half coat. Photo from Instagram

In terms of style, straight-cut coats remain the most versatile. At the same time, fitted models that accentuate the figure and voluminous options that add modern charm will also be in fashion. An additional accent on the waist can be made with a belt — this will not only create a harmonious silhouette but also add sophistication to the image.

If you already have a favorite coat in your wardrobe, just add a basic belt to it — and your stylish look is ready. And if you want to make the look even more interesting, you can decorate the coat with a large brooch — this stylish accent will add charm to it.

Coat with a strap. Photo from Instagram

Among the trendy details, it is worth highlighting the stand-up collar, which will be an ideal choice for cool spring weather. And if you want something out of the ordinary, pay attention to models with a contrasting collar — this accent will make your look more expressive.

What colors will be relevant

In the spring of 2025, bright colors are in fashion: green, red, sky blue, and pale pink shades. At the same time, the classics are not disappearing — black, brown, grey, and beige models are always in trend.

A red coat. Photo from Instagram

What to wear with a fashionable half coat

If you choose a classic mid-thigh version, skinny jeans, trousers, or leggings will look great with it. High-heeled shoes to match the outerwear will help to add sophistication — this way, it visually lengthens the legs.

And as we’ve already mentioned, to emphasize the waist, you should add a belt with a massive buckle, chain, or even lace.

