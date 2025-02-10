The EBRD plans to invest billions of euros in Ukraine: what the main areas of post-war investment are

Restoration work at Kharkiv CHPP-5. Photo: UNIAN

In 2025, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) plans to invest at least €1.5 billion (approximately $1.56 billion) to support Ukraine’s economy and businesses during the war. After the war is over, the volume of investments could reach €3 billion.

EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso told it to Reuters.

How much the EBRD invests in Ukraine

Last year, the bank allocated record €2.4 billion to Ukraine. The President of the EBRD, Odile Renaud-Basso, stated that the institution would continue to focus on Ukraine’s private sector, in particular the energy sector, which has been affected by Russia's attacks, and infrastructure at the national and municipal levels.

"We plan to maintain this level of investment. At a minimum, we are targeting €1.5 billion, but if we can do more, we will do it," Renaud-Basso noted during her visit to Kyiv.

She emphasized that the bank’s activities are demand-driven, and the EBRD is ready to increase its investments in Ukraine to €3 billion a year after the war ends. Renaud-Basso noted that Ukraine’s energy sector is one of the most important priorities this year.

In the long term, projects to modernise the sector and develop renewable energy could become a driver of private investment after the war ends.

"The potential is enormous, which is attracting significant interest from foreign investors and intensifying activities in the country. This will really contribute to economic growth," she added.

The EBRD has already financed Ukrenergo and Ukrhydroenergo, as well as provided generating capacity. During her visit to Kyiv, Renaud-Basso also discussed with the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other officials how to continue funding important reforms after President Donald Trump suspended aid from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

