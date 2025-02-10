One-button speed-up for your Android — no extra apps necessary

Smartphone in hand. Photo: Unsplash

Android users can significantly improve the performance of their smartphones without any additional programs. It is enough to activate hidden settings in the system settings.

ITsider writes about it.

How to enable developer mode

To access the special menu, you need to:

open "Settings";

go to the "About phone" section;

press "Build number" or "MIUI version" seven times (depending on the model).

After that, a new item will appear in the settings — "Developer settings".

In this section, you should pay attention to the following options:

Hardware Acceleration (or GPU Processing) — reduces the load on the CPU by offloading it to the GPU.

Disable Hardware Overlay — helps the processor work more efficiently.

Enable 4x MSAA — improves graphics quality in games.

Window animation, transitions and animation duration — changing these settings from 1X to 0.5X or disabling them completely will speed up the interface.

If your phone has a slow processor or low RAM, these changes may cause the battery to drain faster. In this case, you should evaluate the balance between speed and battery life of the device.

