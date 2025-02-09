How to take a screenshot on Android when the application does not allow you to do so — How-to guide

A man with a smartphone in his hands. Photo: Freepik

While the Android operating system is known for its flexibility,there are restrictions, including not allowing to take screenshots. While this may seem like an inconvenience, developers do this for a reason.

Getting around screenshot blocking on Android

There are several ways to take a screenshot in apps that block this feature. Some methods work in certain cases, while others are more versatile.

Using Google Assistant

Some apps only block screenshots when you try to take them with the default key combination (power + volume down). In these cases, you can try other methods, such as Google Assistant.

To do this, you need:

Open the app where you want to take a screenshot;

Say or type "Take a screenshot.

Google Assistant will take a screenshot, but in apps with severe restrictions (for example, Chrome in incognito mode or banking applications), the result may be a black screen.

Record a screen and then extract a snapshot

You can use the screen capture feature and then take a screenshot from the video.

To do this, you need to:

Open the Quick Settings menu and enable screen recording (this feature is available on most modern Android devices);

Start recording, then open the app where you want to take a screenshot;

After recording, play the video and pause it at the desired frame;

Use the standard keyboard shortcut or the screenshot tool to capture the image.

This method may work, but some apps also block screen recording. If the recording contains a black screen, try to start the recording before opening the app.

Using scrcpy (the most effective method)

If all the previous methods didn't help, you can use a separate program to stream your smartphone screen to a computer — scrcpy. It allows you to view and control images from an Android device on a PC. This allows you to take a screenshot without any restrictions.

To install this program on Windows, you need to open the command prompt (press Win + R, type cmd and open it).

Run the command to install scrcpy:

winget install Genymobile.scrcpy

Wait for the installation to complete. If you don't have ADB (Android Debug Bridge), the program will offer to install it — press Y to confirm.

To connect a smartphone, you need

enable USB debugging:

Go to Settings — System — For developers;

Activate USB debugging;

Connect the phone to the computer via USB.

At the command prompt, type:

scrcpy

After that, an image of your smartphone will appear on your computer screen. You can now take screenshots using the Print Screen key or any screenshot tool, such as Lightshot.

