How many times a day you can charge your smartphone — mistakes most people make

Charging phone. Photo: Freepik

Charging a smartphone may seem like a simple matter of plugging it into a charger and waiting for the battery to reach 100%. However, this approach can negatively impact the battery and shorten its lifespan. To prevent premature battery wear and tear, there are a few important rules to follow.

Radio Track writes about this.

Can I charge my phone several times a day?

One of the most frequently asked questions is whether it’s harmful to charge your smartphone two or even three times a day. In fact, frequent charging isn’t harmful to the battery as long as you avoid letting it drop below 20%. The optimal charge level is between 30-80%, which helps extend battery life.

Your text is clear and well-written! Here's a slight refinement for smoothness and clarity:

Experts do not recommend charging your smartphone to 100% every time, as this can accelerate battery degradation. If possible, it’s better to charge the device when the battery drops to 20-30% and unplug it once it reaches about 80%.

Many users are used to leaving their smartphone plugged in overnight, but this is one of the most common mistakes. The device is charged for a few hours and then left plugged in, which can negatively impact the battery. This habit can cause the battery to overheat and wear out faster.

As a reminder, not all users know when to put their phone on charge. It is generally accepted to charge the device when its battery is at 20%, but there is another charging tactic.

Previously, we wrote about what are the advantages and disadvantages of key phones and smart phones for children and how to choose the best one.