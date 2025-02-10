End of an era — Apple will forever remove the Home button from its devices after 18 years

iPhone with the Home button in hand. Photo: Unsplash

Apple is preparing for changes in the iPhone lineup — the company plans to present its new iPhone SE this week. It is expected that the device will have a full-screen design with Face ID, completely abandoning the Home button. It means that for the first time in 18 years, Apple will stop producing new iPhones with this button.

MacRumors writes about it.

What will replace the Home button in the new iPhone SE

The Home button appeared back in 2007 with the first iPhone, and in 2012, the iPhone 5s received Touch ID, a fingerprint scanner. The transition to Face ID began with the release of the iPhone X in 2017, gradually replacing the physical button.

The new iPhone SE is rumored to combine elements of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 16. It is expected to have a 6.1-inch OLED display, a USB-C port, a single 48-megapixel primary camera, and the first 5G modem developed by Apple. The device will also have an A18 processor and 8 GB of RAM, which will support Apple Intelligence’s Artificial Intelligence functions.

The current iPhone SE looks like the iPhone 8 and uses outdated technologies, including the Home button, Lightning connector, and thick bezels around the display.

As a reminder, Apple plans to launch its first foldable iPhone in 2026. The design will resemble Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold, but with its own unique design elements.

