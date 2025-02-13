How to save on luggage during a cruise — Simple life hacks

A tourist on a liner. Photo: Freepik

Increasingly, tourists prefer cruise travel, but even there, they will have to pay for extra luggage. Experienced traveler Sue Bryant has shared some interesting tips to help you save money when traveling on a ship.

Exprees writes about it.

How to save money on luggage when traveling by boat

First, Bryant advises creating a capsule wardrobe — a minimum of items that work for any occasion and can be mixed and matched.

To feel most comfortable on a cruise, Bryant recommends choosing lightweight fabrics and beach accessories that blend with the aquamarine waters.

For example, according to the expert, you only need three pairs of shoes on a cruise — a comfortable pair for walking, flip-flops for the ship and a smart pair for the evening.

Baggage. Photo: Freepik

An organizer is also a good purchase for travel. It can hold things like medications or jewelry, help you keep track of your valuables, and save space in your luggage.

Instead of carrying a bunch of cords and chargers for your gadgets, buy a handy USB adapter that lets you charge multiple devices from one power source.

Usually, tourists are provided with all the necessary cosmetics on board. However, if you need skin care products, buy a set of reusable travel bottles and transfer your products into them.

