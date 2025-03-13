Real photos of the iPhone 17 Pro case have appeared — all the rumors are confirmed

iPhone 17 Pro smartphone renders. Photo: Majin Bu/X (Twitter)

Recently, a lot of renders of the iPhone 17 Pro have appeared on the web, and everyone has their own view on what the design of the new product will look like. A new photo taken on the assembly line for unreleased devices finally closes the question of what changes the future Apple device will receive.

MacRumors writes about it.

What is the final design of the iPhone 17 Pro?

As it was previously known, the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max will have a horizontal camera unit that looks like Google's Pixel. The panel will cover the entire width of the back of the device, with a triple camera on the left and a microphone, flash, and LiDAR sensor on the right.

Reputable insider Majin Bu shared on his X (Twitter) page the photo of CNC-machined aluminium or titanium chassis components for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which show the changes.

iPhone 17 Pro Max is ready pic.twitter.com/jFb9L4b1BH — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) March 12, 2025

"iPhone 17 Pro Max is ready," it is said in the statement.

On the components, you can see the holes for the above-described placement of the camera unit and additional sensors. The large round holes are most likely responsible for the placement of the battery and MagSafe.

There is also the report that Apple may abandon the use of titanium for the bezels used in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro and return to aluminum.

There are also rumors that Apple may use a body made up of half glass and half aluminium, which should increase the device's durability. The glass will allow for wireless charging, and the partially aluminium frame will be less susceptible to damage.

There is information that there is a glass section around the Apple logo, integrated into the overall metal body. The circular holes in the photo may also be related to this change.

The thickness of the iPhone 17 Pro Max may increase to 8.725 mm compared to 8.25 mm in the iPhone 16 Pro Max, and we can probably expect a larger battery.

We can also expect a redesign of the camera module in the new iPhone 17 Air model, which is supposed to replace the Plus line. It will also have a similar design with a horizontal camera unit but with a single lens. It is expected that the iPhone 17 line will be traditionally presented in September 2025.

