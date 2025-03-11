New era of tablets — Apple develops foldable iPad Pro with new technology

The prototype of the foldable iPad Pro. Photo: MacRumors

Earlier, it was assumed that Apple was working on the creation of the foldable iPad Pro. Today, new rumors confirm that one of the prototypes is equipped with Face ID technology under the screen.

MacRumors writes about it.

Everything we know about Apple’s foldable iPad Pro

According to Digital Chat Station, one of Apple’s engineering prototypes has an 18.8-inch foldable screen with a "metal lens superstructure" that combines the Face ID receiver and transmitter to recognize faces under the screen. The leaker did not provide any other information.

Earlier, there were rumors that Apple was working on the foldable iPad or MacBook, but they did not give a clear idea of which one was actually possible.

As for Face ID under the display, it has been rumored for several years now, but it has never come to fruition. This leak is the first time that Face ID under the display has been mentioned as a feature that has been implemented.

Apple plans to release an 18.8-inch foldable iPad Pro with an OLED display in 2027. Separately, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that LG intends to start mass production of display panels for MacBooks with 20.2-inch or 18.8-inch foldable screens in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Earlier, it was also claimed that Apple is working on the large foldable device, which is designed to be used as a laptop and which will fold out to a size of about 19 inches.

Mark Gurman, the well-known Apple insider from Bloomberg, also mentioned the development of the foldable iPad, suggesting that the tablet will be launched in 2028. According to him, the company does not want the future foldable device to have folds but to look like a solid piece of glass.

There are also rumors that Apple is working on the foldable book-shaped iPhone with a crease-free display, which is expected to be released in late 2026. Instead of Face ID, this iPhone will have Touch ID in the side button, as in the latest iPad Air and iPad mini models, due to internal space limitations.

