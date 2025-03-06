First details about the folding iPhone — what we know about prices and specifications

Apple’s folding iPhone concept. Photo: MacRumors

Apple’s first folding iPhone is expected to appear in late 2026 or early 2027 in the spring. The device will have a book-like design and a premium price of more than USD 2,000.

MacRumors writes about it.

What are the expectations from the first folding iPhone?

This information was shared by the well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who outlined his expectations for the device. According to him, the folding iPhone will have an approximately 7.8-inch internal display without folds and a 5.5-inch external display.

The body will measure 9 to 9.5 mm when folded and 4.5 to 4.8 mm when unfolded. It will be made of titanium alloy with a stainless steel hinge and will have a dual-lens camera and a front-facing camera for shooting in both states.

Most likely, the phone will not have Face ID authentication, instead using the Touch ID side button to save precious internal space. Apple will also position it as a true AI-driven smartphone with large screens that will allow for better AI interaction in multitasking.

The premium price of over USD 2,000, and probably even over USD 2,500, will be able to attract the attention of Apple’s loyal fan base, which will see it as a must-have device whose purchase and quality will meet expectations.

Kuo said that Apple plans to finalize the specifications of the first folding iPhone during the first quarter of 2025 and officially launch the project in the third quarter. Mass production is planned for the fourth quarter of 2026, so we can expect an announcement at the end of the year or, more likely, in the spring of 2027.

As a reminder, Apple unveiled the new MacBook Air models with the powerful M4 chip and an upgraded camera for video conferencing. Also, on a pleasant note, the price of the laptops was reduced by USD 100.

We also wrote that at MWC 2025 in Barcelona, Samsung Display showed the strange concept of the three-fold smartphone. It is called the Asymmetric Flip and has a design that is not typical of conventional devices, such as the Galaxy Z Flip.