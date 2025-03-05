Apple unveils new MacBook Air with M4 chip and lower price

MacBook Air 2025 laptop with M4 chip. Photo: Apple

Apple has unveiled new MacBook Air models that update the company's bestseller with a faster M4 chip and an improved camera for videoconferencing. The price of the laptops has also been reduced by $100, Apple reports.

What's new in MacBook Air M4

The 13-inch MacBook Air starts at $999 and the larger 15-inch model starts at $1,099. Users can pay more for memory and storage upgrades.

Although the new model shares the same design as last year's MacBook Air, it will also be available in a fresh sky-blue color and will support multiple external display connections. The new MacBook Air will be available on March 12, with pre-orders starting today, March 5.

The MacBook Air is one of Apple's most important products. In the December quarter, Mac notebook revenue grew 15% to just under $9 billion.

With the announcement of the MacBook Air, Apple has completed a series of new product introductions in recent weeks.

In addition to the new laptops, the company also announced a new Mac Studio, and on Tuesday, March 4, Apple unveiled the M3 chip-based iPad Air, and last month announced the relatively low-cost iPhone 16e.

As for the Mac Studio, it has more processing power and is intended for those who work professionally with computer graphics, media content, and want to use artificial intelligence features. However, it is not cheap at all, with the initial price starting at $999, and more powerful configurations can cost up to $9000.

As a reminder, Tim Cook hinted that "something is in the air" and soon Apple announced the new iPad Air. The device received an M3 chip and support for artificial intelligence functions.

We also wrote that iPhone and iPad users can now add Google Gemini widgets to the lock screen. Thanks to them, they will be able to start a conversation with a chatbot immediately without unlocking the device.