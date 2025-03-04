Apple is preparing its spring presentation — what new products will appear this week

Apple devices. Photo: Unsplash

Apple is preparing to announce several new products soon, including the iPad and MacBook. The source of the information is Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman, who claims that the first presentation will take place "this week" — between March 3 and 7. The main "spring" novelty will be the MacBook Air powered by the M4 processor.

It was reported by 9to5Mac.

What is known about the new products to be presented by Apple

The base version of the MacBook Air will reportedly come with 16GB of RAM by default, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and an improved 12MP webcam with Centre Stage and Desk View. As before, the laptop will come in two sizes — 13 and 15 inches.

Apple also plans to release an updated iPad Air and the basic version of the iPad in the near future. According to Gurman, they may be unveiled without a full presentation, just as it happened with the iPhone 16E. The main changes in the new tablets will be related to the "filling". It is rumoured that the mid-range iPad will have a 90Hz display, and the 11th generation of the basic iPad will have an A17 Pro chip with advanced AI capabilities of Apple Intelligence.

In addition, there are rumours about the release of the second generation AirTag, the updated HomePod mini 2, and Apple Watch SE 3. However, there are no exact dates for their announcement — they may be released in spring or appear closer to the end of the year.

