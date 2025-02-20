iPhone 16 vs. iPhone 16e — Choosing between modern and budget

iPhone 16 in hand. Photo: Unsplash

Apple has unveiled the iPhone 16e, the successor to the iPhone SE and, according to Tim Cook, a "new member of the family" meaning the iPhone 16 series. Given the price of the new iPhone, a reasonable question arises: Isn't it better to get the iPhone 16?

Novyny.LIVE explains the difference. At first glance, the differences between the two may seem minor, but a closer look reveals some significant distinctions.

How the iPhone 16e differs from the iPhone 16

Appearance

Both iPhones look different from previous models and from each other. First, the iPhone 16 has two cameras on the back, while the 16e has only one, which is a rare occurrence in the market.

iPhone 16e. Photo: ek.ua

iPhone 16. Photo: ek.ua 1 / 2

Design & Display

The iPhone 16 features a Dynamic Island, while the 16e retains the traditional notch, making it the only model in the lineup with this design. The Dynamic Island offers a more modern look and integrates seamlessly with iOS, whereas the 16e’s notch feels more dated. When it comes to color options, the iPhone 16 has a more vibrant selection — available in blue, green, and pink, while the 16e is limited to black and white.

Screen

Both phones have a 60Hz refresh rate, which may disappoint some users. However, the iPhone 16 has a few notable advantages:

Stronger glass – It features the latest Ceramic Shield, while the 16e uses an older version.

Brighter display – The iPhone 16 reaches 1,000/1,600 nits, compared to 800/1,200 nits on the 16e.

Despite these differences, both models feature a 6.1-inch display, a compact size for modern smartphones.

Power & Performance

Both phones are powered by Apple’s latest A18 chip, likely paired with 8GB of RAM in each model. However, the iPhone 16 has a 5-core GPU, while the 16e has a 4-core GPU, which may result in better graphics performance for the iPhone 16. The real-world difference remains to be seen. Apple promises that the iPhone 16e will have the same AI capabilities and gaming performance as the iPhone 16, ensuring a smooth user experience.

Camera

The standout feature of the iPhone 16 series is the new Camera Control button, a dedicated touch button for photography, which is missing from the 16e. The iPhone 16 features a dual-camera system (48MP + 12MP), while the 16e has only a single 48MP sensor (2-in-1).

The 16e lacks Action Mode and Cinematic Mode, making it less versatile for video recording.

Battery Life

The iPhone 16e offers slightly better battery life, lasting up to 26 hours of video playback, compared to 22 hours on the iPhone 16. However, this comes with a trade-off: the 16e lacks MagSafe and Qi2 support, limiting its wireless charging options.

Connectivity

The iPhone 16e is the first device to feature Apple’s in-house LTE and 5G modem, the Apple C1. While its real-world performance is still unknown, this marks a significant shift for Apple.

Pricing

The iPhone 16e is $200 cheaper than the iPhone 16, making it a more budget-friendly option. The base model starts at $599, which is $170 more than the iPhone SE, but it does offer 128GB of storage instead of 64GB.

