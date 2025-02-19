How to find out your phone number on iPhone — three simple ways

The iPhone screen with one missed call in the contact book. Photo: Pexels

Sometimes it happens that we suddenly forget our phone number, especially when we need to share it with someone. If you use an iPhone and don’t know your phone number, or if you’ve been in this situation, there are ways to find it out.

Use the Phone application

You can quickly find your phone number using the Phone application. To do this, follow these steps:

Open the Phone application on your iPhone;

Click on the Contacts tab at the bottom of the screen;

Select My Card at the top of the contact list.

Your phone number will be displayed when you scroll down your card.

Check in iPhone settings

If it’s more convenient for you to use the settings to search, you need to do the following:

open the Settings application on your iPhone;

scroll down and click on Phone.

Your phone number will be displayed next to the My Number option.

Use iTunes

Another way to find the phone number on your iPhone is to use iTunes on your computer. To do this, you need to

connect your iPhone to your computer, making sure your computer has access to your device;

open iTunes on your computer;

click the Phone icon in the upper left corner of the iTunes window.

Your phone number appears in the iTunes interface along with other information about your iPhone.

