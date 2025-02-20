Google Lens on iPhone — how to use new gestures for search

Google Lens feature on the iPhone screen. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

Google brought its useful search feature from Android to iPhone. Lens is available in the Google application and the Chrome browser on iOS and provides an experience similar to the Android "Circle to Search" feature, which is currently not supported on iPhone.

The Verge writes about it.

What Google Lens feature allows you to do

The new Google Lens gestures allow iPhone users to search for information in the Google application or Chrome browser by drawing, selecting, or clicking on text, images, or videos. It works without the need to take a screenshot or open a new tab. One obvious use case is image-based product searches, but Lens can also define words and phrases, identify places, plants, and animals, and perform any query that Google Search can handle.

The functionality is pretty much the same as Circle to Search, although the Android version allows you to use this feature on your entire phone, not just the two Google applications. However, not all Android devices support this feature, as it is mostly limited to the new flagships.

To use the new Lens gestures, iPhone users need to open the three-dot menu in the Google or Chrome application and select the "Search screen with Google Lens" option. Then, you can use any gesture that feels natural to highlight what you want to find. Google has also announced that in the coming months, a new icon will appear in the address bar to quickly access this feature.

As a reminder, iPhone is still receiving new features and updates that have long been available on Android devices. Even so, some features remain exclusive to Google’s operating system.

