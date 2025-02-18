Why Android is ahead of iPhone — four solid reasons

The miniature toy next to the smartphone with the Android logo on the screen. Photo: Unsplash

The modern iPhone has repeatedly received updates allowing users to use features previously available only on Android. However, certain features remain inherent only in Google’s more open platform.

iTechua reported it.

Fast charging

Android smartphones are ahead of the iPhone in terms of charging speed. While the iPhone 16 supports wired charging of up to 45W via USB-C, some Android models can charge at speeds of over 100W. For example, flagship iPhone models take more than an hour to fully charge, while some Android smartphones can recharge their battery in less than 20 minutes.

Install apps from different sources

iOS restricts the installation of applications only through the App Store, making it difficult to access uninstalled or alternative applications. Whereas on Android, you can download applications from a variety of stores and websites, giving you more freedom in choosing your software.

Alternative payment systems

iPhones only use Apple Pay, while Android users have access to a variety of payment services such as Google Pay, Samsung Pay, and many regional variants. This is especially true in countries where Apple Pay is not yet supported.

Built-in file manager

Android smartphones come with a full-fledged file manager that allows users to manage files in a similar way to Windows. At the same time, iOS has a Files application, but its functionality is much more limited than that of Android file managers.

