Google will restrict Android users’ access to video calls — what’s the reason?

Smartphone with the Android operating system. Photo: Unsplash

Google is working on the new security feature for Android that blocks certain settings from being changed during phone calls. These settings include permissions to install applications (sideloading) and accessibility features. Fraudsters often ask users to change these settings during calls, so Android plans to block them.

Android Authority writes about this.

What features Google will restrict for Android users

To counter fraudsters, Google is working on a new security feature for Android 16 that will block the ability to change certain sensitive settings during phone calls. It should make it harder for fraudsters to execute their schemes and make people think twice before installing or activating malware.

When a fraudster calls a potential victim, they try to find a way to get them to send money or personal information. This often involves misleading them into installing malicious applications and giving them access to sensitive features such as accessibility. Since the average user is likely to be unaware of how to side-load applications on Android, the scammer stays on the line to guide them through the process.

Android 16’s security feature will come into play when an attempt to change settings is detected during a call. It will block the granting of sideloading permission, as found in our research of Android 16 Beta 2.

The sideloading setting, which allows applications to install other applications, is disabled by default for security reasons, as many malicious applications are distributed outside of official application stores. It can be enabled manually in the settings under Applications — Special access — Install unknown applications.

Although this feature blocks side-loading during calls, fraudsters may instruct the victim to end the call, side-load the application, and then call again. This additional step creates a disturbance that may make the victim suspect something is wrong. Importantly, the dialogue box that appears when you try to enable side-loading warns you about possible call scams and advises you to be careful if you are being instructed by a stranger.

What if the sideloading permissions are already enabled, or worse, if the malicious application is on the Google Play Store? Android 16 will also block access to certain sensitive features, such as accessibility, while you have an active phone call. Accessibility features allow applications to read your screen and perform actions on your behalf — a powerful combination that can give malware complete control of your device. This extra layer of protection should reduce the number of successful phone scams.

The new security features are already available in Android 16 Beta 2 and are likely to remain in the public version of Android 16, which will be released later this year. They complement the Enhanced Confirmation Mode feature introduced in Android 15, which makes it harder to access sensitive permissions for applications used in side-loading.

