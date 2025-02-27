TOP 5 Android smartphones worth buying instead of iPhone 16e — experts’ choice

The pre-order page for the iPhone 16e. Photo: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto

The official debut of Apple’s new iPhone 16e attracted a lot of interest among Apple fans, as it features an A18 chip, 48-megapixel camera, 6.1-inch notched screen with Face ID, and Apple Intelligence. The $599 price tag makes it the most affordable among current models, but there are Android smartphones that offer just as many benefits for similar or less money.

Android Authority writes about five such smartphones.

Google Pixel 8a

If you look at the Google Pixel 8a, you’ll see that it has a 120Hz display and a 64-megapixel camera, complemented by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide module.

Prices and specifications of the Google Pixel 8a smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

Its price of UAH 16,129 (USD 387.01 — Ed.), as well as a seven-year warranty for operating system updates, make the choice in favor of the Pixel very profitable.

OnePlus 13R

Another worthy option is the OnePlus 13R for UAH 28,047 (USD 672.97 — Ed.). It features a high-performance Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and a 6,000 mAh battery that provides two days of operation without recharging.

Prices and specifications of the OnePlus 13R smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

The telephoto and ultra-wide modules complement the main 50-megapixel camera, and the lack of wireless charging can be forgiven for the fast wired charging speeds and performance of OxygenOS.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)

For those looking for something more economical, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) will be a good choice, starting at UAH 12,000 (USD 287.93 — Ed.) and featuring a 120Hz OLED screen, 50-megapixel camera, and comfortable leather body.

Prices and specifications of the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

There’s a stylus included that can be hidden inside the phone, and the 5000mAh battery will easily last two days of use.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is at a similar budget level — for UAH 20,195 (USD 484.57 — Ed.), it offers a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel, a three-camera system with 3x optical zoom, and full wireless charging.

Prices and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

In addition, Samsung, like Google, promises as many as seven years of updates, and thanks to promotions, the price can be significantly reduced.

Motorola Razr (2024)

Finally, the Motorola Razr (2024) surprises with the ability to fold the 6.9-inch screen in half and leave a 1.5-inch display on the outside for quick notifications or simple applications.

Prices and specifications of the Motorola Razr (2024) smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

Its retail price of UAH 23,742 (USD 569.68 — Ed.) makes the "clamshell" a favorable alternative. Even if it is inferior to other models in terms of some features, the Razr (2024) compensates for this with its compactness and unusual format.

The official iPhone 16e is quite attractive, as it brings a fresh design and a powerful camera to the more affordable segment of iPhones. However, given the cost and capabilities of Android competitors, there is no shortage of smartphones that can offer even more — whether it’s display quality, battery life, or more flexible use cases. If you’re still not impressed by Apple’s new product, there are plenty of worthy rivals among the budget and not-so-budget Android devices.

