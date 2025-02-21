Why the budget iPhone 16e is still worse than budget Android — Experts explain

A man with an iPhone 16e in his hands. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

For the first time in three years, Apple has introduced a successor to the third-generation iPhone SE. The new iPhone 16e is an attempt to offer a more affordable iPhone, but it costs up to $600 instead of $430. For an additional $170, the user gets the iPhone 14 design with a notch at the top of the screen, a newer A18 chip, more RAM, and a switch to USB-C, which is largely dictated by EU requirements. However, doubts have been raised whether the device is really worth the price, according to Android Police.

New design and controversial decisions

The iPhone 16e combines elements of the iPhone 14 with a 48-megapixel main camera, but lacks certain features such as MagSafe. It is also equipped with Apple's proprietary (and rather controversial) modem, so the question remains how stable its connection will be in real life.

The previous iPhone SE had a somewhat dated design, but offered access to Apple's ecosystem for relatively little money. Now it turns out that buyers on a tight budget will have to pay a lot more.

Android counterattack

Meanwhile, in the sub-$600 segment, Android smartphones offer increasingly attractive options. The OnePlus 13R has received favorable reviews due to its good price-performance ratio:

Large screen;

Multiple cameras at once;

Large battery.

And with promotions, it can be purchased even cheaper.

The Google Pixel 8a is often on sale for $400. This device has two excellent cameras, a comfortable body and wide support for AI-based tools. Samsung also offers many Galaxy A series models with good value for money. And the Motorola Razr+ (2024) is a dual-screen foldable smartphone that can sometimes be found for up to $600.

The Google Pixel 9a is expected to arrive soon, rumored to have two main camera sensors, a larger battery and a Tensor G4 processor, all for around $500.

Will iPhone remain the budget choice?

The iPhone remains extremely popular in the United States. Many people prefer Apple's ecosystem, and the built-in "tethering" through services like iMessage gives the company a powerful lever for customer retention. However, with the rising prices of Apple's "affordable" models, more and more buyers may look to Android, where the offerings have indeed become better.

In summary, the iPhone 16e reminds us that the rising cost of Apple's budget devices is creating additional opportunities for Android manufacturers. Previously, low-cost Android smartphones were criticized for their low quality, but now this segment is facing a lot of competition. It remains to be seen whether Google, along with other brands, will seize this opportunity to redefine the concept of a "budget" smartphone.

