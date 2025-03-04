Updated iPhone 17 Pro — 5 changes that will make it better than iPhone 16 Pro

The concept of iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro. Photo: Front Page Tech

Despite the introduction of a 5x telephoto lens and Apple Intelligence, the iPhone 16 Pro still seems to be a fairly "safe" update from Apple. It’s one of the best smartphones on the market, but most iPhone 15 Pro owners are unlikely to have an urgent need to replace their device. Although there’s not much information about the iPhone 17 Pro yet, it already seems like it could be a bigger upgrade than the previous release.

Tom’s Guide writes about the five most anticipated changes.

Bold new design

Since the release of the iPhone 14 Pro with Dynamic Island, there hasn’t been much in the way of changes to the Pro line, but it looks like Apple is preparing something more interesting this year.

Rendering of iPhone 17 Pro. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

According to the reliable insider John Prosser, the new flagship iPhones may inherit some features from the latest Pixel models — the camera unit will stretch across the back.

The Dynamic Island is expected to become smaller on the iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air.

Significant improvement in photographic capabilities

The iPhone 16 Pro has three main cameras on the back. Two of them (the main and ultra-wide-angle) are 48 megapixels each, while the 5x telephoto lens is limited to 12 megapixels. Analyst Jeff Pu believes that in 2025, with the advent of the iPhone 17 Pro, this telephoto lens will move to 48 megapixels.

The same forecasts apply to the front camera. According to Pu, its resolution will increase from 12 megapixels to 24 megapixels.

Increase in working speed

In addition to the fact that the iPhone 14 has the same chip as the iPhone 13 (to emphasize the advantages of the Pro versions), Apple improves the performance of new devices every year.

This year, the iPhone 17 Pro is likely to switch to the A19 processor. Although this is not likely to be the world’s first chip using the 2-nm process, TSMC plans to introduce an updated N3P process that will increase the density of transistors.

Simply put, we can expect even better performance and energy efficiency. It’s not yet clear how big this increase will be, but typically, iPhone chip upgrades provide about a 10-20% increase in performance.

Faster charging at last

In addition to better energy efficiency, which can extend battery life, it looks like we’re in for an even more important improvement in the way we charge.

Investment company GF Securities claims that all models of the iPhone 17 family will support 35W wired charging. This is a significant increase compared to the official 20W capacity declared for the current lineup.

It’s worth noting that in practice, iPhones usually charge a little faster than the specification — for example, the iPhone 13 Pro Max accelerated to 27W back in 2021. However, the official increase in charging speed will still be a nice bonus, as the iPhone has been lagging behind many competitors in this regard. And while 35W is still far from the 100W of the OnePlus 13, it’s a significant improvement.

The amount of RAM may be increased

Thanks to the introduction of Apple Intelligence, more RAM was built into the regular iPhone 16 last year, so it’s no surprise that in 2025, the "Pro" versions of the iPhone 17 should get their own upgrade.

The analyst Jeff Pu predicts that both the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will have 12 GB of RAM, which is 4 GB more than the current models. At the same time, another well-known expert, Ming-Chi Kuo, previously noted that the increase in RAM would only apply to the older Pro Max version. If this is true, fans of the "compact" format may be disappointed.

If we put all the rumours together, we can say that it is worth refraining from buying a new iPhone for a while. Compared to Apple’s current flagship, the iPhone 17 Pro should have higher performance, an improved telephoto lens, and faster charging. Also, design changes (though not to everyone’s taste) will distinguish it from the latest generations.

As a reminder, the new version of iOS 18.4 is officially expected in April, as Apple announced. The first beta version is already available for download, and significant changes are already being tested in the update.

We also wrote that Apple is preparing an updated conversational version of Siri in 2026 as part of iOS 19.4. According to insiders, the company is currently behind the planned schedule.