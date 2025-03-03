Apple delays new AI-powered Siri — when to expect an update

Apple Intelligence features on the iPhone screen. Photo: Unsplash

Last year, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman stated that Apple was preparing the "more conversational" version of Siri for iOS 19.4 based on "more advanced big language models". However, in his Power On newsletter of 2 March, he reported that the development of this Siri, which was supposed to be similar to ChatGPT, is currently behind schedule.

MacRumors writes about it.

When is the updated Siri expected to be released?

Gurman noted that Apple no longer plans to present the improved Siri at WWDC 2025 in June this year. Moreover, it seems that the feature will no longer be released as part of iOS 19.4 in March or April next year. Instead, some Apple employees believe that significant changes to Siri will not be launched until at least iOS 20.

It is another sign that Apple is still lagging behind OpenAI in the field of generative Artificial Intelligence.

At the same time, according to Gurman, iOS 19 will still contain some changes in the basic architecture of Siri that will allow it to process more complex queries.

Meanwhile, iOS 18.2 has already added ChatGPT integration to Siri, and Google Gemini is planned to be implemented in one of the next system updates. With the release of iOS 18.5, which is expected in May, Siri is expected to gain "on-screen awareness", better focus on personal context, and deeper control within each application. These features were originally planned to be added in iOS 18.4, which once again highlights Apple’s internal delays in this area.

