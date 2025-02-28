How to improve your iPhone experience — 9 common user mistakes

Apple iPhone smartphone in hands. Photo: Unsplash

Have you ever noticed that your iPhone doesn’t always work the way you’d like it to? Most often, the reason lies in the settings or user habits that prevent the device from reaching its full potential.

MakeUseOf writes about common errors and tips on how to fix them.

Sticking With Default Apps

Apple offers its own email, browser, and messaging apps by default. However, that doesn’t mean you have to use them. There are plenty of third-party apps that can significantly improve your experience.

For example, if you’ve switched from Android and are used to Google Chrome, Gboard, and Gmail, you can easily install them and make them your default on your iPhone. Similarly, Apple’s standard Passwords can be replaced with more powerful cross-device managers.

Skipping the Notification Summary Feature

The iOS Notification Center can sometimes bombard you with a lot of notifications that are hard to organise. However, there is a solution: use the Notification Summary feature.

To turn it on, go to Settings — Notifications — Scheduled Summary. Then iPhone will group less important notifications and send them at the times you choose in advance. This will help you keep the flow of notifications under control and keep you focused on important things.

Neglecting to Customize Your Control Center and Lock Screen

By default, the iPhone’s locked screen has shortcuts to the flashlight and camera. If they’re not the features you use most often, why not replace them with Magnifier, Apple Remote, WhatsApp, or other apps?

You can also add shortcuts to the Control Center for the things you use most often. For example, Apple Notes for jotting down ideas, Shazam for instantly recognizing music, or ChatGPT for quick queries.

Ignoring the Back Tap Functionality

Many people don’t even realise that there is a Back Tap option in the accessibility settings. It allows you to perform actions by simply double- or triple-tapping the back of your iPhone.

You can take a screenshot, mute the sound, turn on the camera, call Siri, or even open an app.

Crowding Your Home Screen With Too Many Apps

Each new app downloaded from the App Store automatically appears on the Home screen. As a result, your smartphone can look cluttered and it can be difficult to find the application you need.

You can solve this problem by going to Settings — Home screen and selecting the option "App Library only". Then new apps will no longer fill the screen automatically, and you can add them only when you need them.

Underutilizing the Shortcuts App

Do you often have to switch off Wi-Fi when you leave the house, turn on Power Save Mode at 30% battery, or set a sleep timer for podcasts? All of these actions can be automated through the Apple official Shortcuts app.

It may be difficult to master Shortcuts at first, but the result is worth it. This app allows you to set up certain actions on a schedule, link them to your location or device status, saving you time and effort.

Not Optimizing Charging and Using Unauthorized Chargers

Your iPhone battery loses capacity over time. This process is accelerated if you don’t activate the Optimised Charging feature. It "freezes" the charge at 80% at night and starts the final charge closer to when you wake up.

You should also pay attention to the quality of cables and adapters. Non-original accessories can lead to slower charging, overheating, or even damage to your phone. Remember that the consequences of using dubious chargers are not covered by Apple’s warranty.

Failing to Optimize iPhone Storage

Regardless of how many gigabytes your iPhone has, sooner or later it will fill up. Photos and videos are the main "culprits". However, you can save space if you have an iCloud+ subscription. Just turn on the iPhone Storage Optimisation option.

This feature replaces the original photos and videos on your device with compressed versions, while the full files are safely stored in the cloud. As a result, you won’t run out of space when taking pictures or downloading new apps.

Delaying Important iOS Updates

Many people put off installing new versions of iOS. However, in addition to additional features, updates contain critical security fixes and bug fixes. If you delay this process, you expose your device to potential vulnerabilities and even risk experiencing incorrect operation of some apps.

So, to keep your iPhone safe and stable, keep it up to date. It will help you use your smartphone as efficiently as possible.

As a reminder, OpenAI updated the ChatGPT app on iPhone, and now the chatbot can be used as a search engine. To do this, activate the corresponding extension in the Safari browser.

We also wrote that Adobe will release the mobile version of the Photoshop application on iPhone. The software will first appear on iOS, and at the end of 2025 — on Android.