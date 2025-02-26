How to make ChatGPT the search engine on iPhone — there is an extension for Safari

The ChatGPT application on the iPhone screen. Photo: Pexels

The company OpenAI unveiled an update for the ChatGPT application that allows using this popular chatbot as the main search engine on Apple devices. Owners of iPhone and iPad can now activate the special extension in the Safari browser and redirect all requests directly to ChatGPT.

MacRumors writes about it.

How to install ChatGPT as the search engine in Safari

To do this, follow these steps:

update the ChatGPT application to the latest version;

open Settings on your iPhone or iPad and go to the Safari section;

enable the "ChatGPT Search Extension" — after that, ChatGPT will become the main search source in Safari.

After the extension is activated, all search queries entered in the Safari address bar are directed to ChatGPT Search instead of Google or another default search engine. Users work in the familiar Safari interface, but ChatGPT generates answers to queries.

All restrictions and ethical standards for using ChatGPT remain in place. They are the same as those that apply to chatbots using the official app or web interface.

The extension requires access to Google.com or a previously installed search engine. Once permissions are granted, all requests will be sent directly to ChatGPT, bypassing the standard Safari search engine.

Safari does not currently have the built-in option to select ChatGPT as your primary search engine. The new extension offers an alternative way to use artificial intelligence capabilities instead of traditional search services.

As a reminder, experts warn users against excessive trust in chatbots, especially when it comes to sensitive information. It is dangerous to use artificial intelligence to get medical advice or share personal and financial data.

We also wrote that the company OpenAI has announced new plans to develop language models and changes in the product line. Their goal is to simplify interaction with AI and get rid of unnecessary complexity in choosing between models.