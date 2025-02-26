Deep Research in ChatGPT is now available to more users — Prices

OpenAI logo. Photo: Dado Ruvic/REUTERS

On Tuesday, February 25, OpenAI announced that it is expanding the capabilities of its deep research web agent. It can now generate detailed research reports and is not only available to ChatGPT Pro subscribers.

This was reported by TechCrunch.

Who can use Deep Research in ChatGPT

All ChatGPT Plus, Team, Enterprise and Edu members will now receive 10 deep research requests per month. Previously, this option was only available to ChatGPT Pro members (at a cost of $200 per month). Now they have increased the number of requests to 120 per month instead of the original 100.

At the same time, OpenAI, Google, and Perplexity are trying to expand their competing deep research products, which have similar names and can generate detailed reports, to a wider range of users. Last week, Google launched its "deep research" agent for anyone using Gemini Advanced.

Tech companies are hoping that these tools will be able to show people the value of their expensive AI subscriptions. However, OpenAI notes that more research into their potential ability to influence people's opinions is needed before such agents can be widely used.

In summary, experts advise not to trust chatbots too much, especially when it comes to sensitive information — medical advice or to disclose confidential data.

We also wrote that OpenAI is actively working on the development of its own AI chip, so the company will be able to reduce its dependence on NVIDIA in the supply of semiconductors.