How to transfer data to a new iPhone or iPad — four ways

Smartphones Apple iPhone 12 Mini on the left and iPhone SE on the right. Photo: Unsplash

Switching to a new iPhone or iPad can seem daunting, especially if you have a lot of data on your old device. Luckily, there are a few simple ways to transfer everything you need from your old gadget to your new one.

MakeUseOf tells you how to do it.

Quick Start

This feature is built into all iPhones and iPads starting with iOS 11 and iPadOS 13. It’s convenient because it automatically takes care of the data transfer process even if you don’t have a backup. However, you need to have your old iPhone nearby for this to work. To use the feature:

switch on Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on your old iPhone;

place both devices next to each other, and your old iPhone will prompt you to set up your new iPhone;

confirm your Apple ID and scan the animation to connect the phones;

after that, all data — applications, settings, messages, and photos — will be transferred wirelessly to the new device.

The only drawback is that the process can take a long time. Therefore, it is advisable to keep both devices close to each other and not disconnect them from the power supply until everything is complete.

iCloud

iCloud is another way to transfer data to your new iPhone or iPad. You don’t need to have your old device on hand to do this, but you’ll need to back it up using iCloud beforehand.

Here’s how to make sure you’ve actually made a backup:

open Settings on your old iPhone and click on your name at the top of the screen;

select iCloud and then iCloud Backup;

tap Back up now.

When you first set up your new device, select Restore from iCloud Backup and sign in with your Apple ID. Then select your most recent backup to start downloading your data. Leave your device connected to a Wi-Fi network and power until the process is complete.

iTunes

iTunes Transfer lets you transfer data from one iPhone or iPad to another using your computer. To do this, you’ll need the latest backup of your old device, saved on your Mac or PC.

Here’s how to create a backup using iTunes:

connect your old iPhone to your computer;

open Finder (on macOS Catalina or later) or iTunes (on Windows or older versions of macOS);

select your device, click Backup Now, and wait for the process to complete.

To transfer data to a new iPhone

select "Restore from Mac or PC";

connect your new iPhone to your computer;

open Finder or iTunes, click Restore from this backup and select the most recent backup.

Wait for it to complete before you start using your new phone.

Wired connection

If you’re looking for a faster way, a wired data connection might be better. You’ll need a charging cable and both iPhones. Depending on the version of your devices, you may need different types of cables:

iPhone 15 — iPhone 16 and later use USB-C;

iPhone 14 or older to iPhone 15 or later requires a Lightning-USB-C cable;

If you transfer data from an iPhone 14 or older to another iPhone 14 or older, you’ll need a Lightning-USB 3 Camera adapter and Lightning-USB cable.

Next, connect your devices:

if you have an iPhone 14 or older, first insert the adapter into your old phone, then use the Lightning-USB (or USB-C) cable to connect to your new iPhone;

switch on your new device and follow the on-screen instructions;

when prompted to transfer data, select "Transfer from iPhone".

Make sure that both devices remain charged and connected throughout the process. When the process is complete, all data from the old iPhone will appear on the new iPhone.

